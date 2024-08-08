Evergy (EVRG) to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Evergy EVRG is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 9, before market open. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 11.5% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

In April 2024, Evergy Missouri West purchased a joint ownership interest, representing nearly 145 megawatts in Dogwood Energy Center, an operational natural gas combined cycle facility in Missouri. This is likely to have boosted the company’s quarterly revenues.



Earnings are expected to have benefited from ongoing investments that are targeted toward grid modernization. The bottom line is likely to have gained from energy efficiency programs and cost-saving initiatives. It is also projected to have continued to benefit from economic development in its service territories and consequent growth in demand.



However, during the second quarter, some of the company’s service territories experienced outages due to severe storms. This might have had a negative impact on EVRG’s quarterly earnings. Higher depreciation and interest expenses are likely to have adversely impacted the bottom line.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 99 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 22.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.32 billion, indicating a decrease of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Evergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.



Evergy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Evergy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Evergy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Evergy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

An Upcoming Release

Investors may consider the following player from the same industry as it has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Algonquin Power & Utilities AQN is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter earnings on Aug 9. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has decreased 11.1% in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $625 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.5%.

Recent Releases

Eversource Energy ES reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 95 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.73%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.



Exelon Corporation’s EXC second-quarter 2024 earnings of 47 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 17.5%.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.66%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.5% in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





