Is Evergy (EVRG) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Evergy Inc (EVRG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Evergy Inc is one of 106 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Evergy Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVRG's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, EVRG has returned 9.4% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 6.7%. This means that Evergy Inc is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Utilities sector, Telenor ASA (TELNY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.3%.

Over the past three months, Telenor ASA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Evergy Inc belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so EVRG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Telenor ASA belongs to the Diversified Communication Services industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved +11.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Evergy Inc and Telenor ASA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

