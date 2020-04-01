Evergy (EVRG) Down 20% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Evergy Inc (EVRG). Shares have lost about 20% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Evergy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Evergy's Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y, Sales Miss Estimates



Evergy, Inc. reported fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 32 cents per share, improving a whopping 300% from the year-ago-quarter’s 8 cents. The upside in earnings was buoyed by positive impact of Evergy Metro and Evergy Missouri West results.



Earnings per share in 2019 were $2.89 per share, which was near the upper end of the guided range of $2.80-$3.00.



Total Revenues



Evergy’s total revenues came in at $1,131.6 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,197.1 million by 5.5%. The top line also dropped 5.7% from the year-ago-quarter’s $1,200 million.



Highlights of the Release



Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $965.8 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,049.7 million owing to lower fuel and purchased power, along with operating and maintenance costs.



Interest and related charges in the reported quarter were $96.7 million, up 9.5% from the year-ago level.



In 2019, Evergy repurchased 29 million shares. Since the inception of the repurchase program, the company has bought back 45 million shares, as part of its 60-million share repurchase authorization.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2019 were $23.2 million compared with $160.3 million in the corresponding period of 2018.



Long-term debt as of Dec 31, 2019 was $8,746.7 million compared with $6,636.3 million in the comparable period of 2018.



Cash from operating activities in 2019 was $1,749 million compared with $1,497.8 million in 2018.



Guidance



Evergy is increasing its five-year investment plan to $7.6 billion through 2024 versus the prior $6.1-billion five-year plan ending 2023.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.