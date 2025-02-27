EVERGY Earnings Results: $EVRG Reports Quarterly Earnings

EVERGY ($EVRG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,257,400,000, missing estimates of $1,267,652,603 by $-10,252,603.

EVERGY Insider Trading Activity

EVERGY insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN E. BRYANT (EVP - CORPORATE INITIATIVES) sold 48,141 shares for an estimated $3,029,551

CHARLES A. CAISLEY (SVP - PA & CHIEF CO) sold 9,236 shares for an estimated $550,752

CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007

EVERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of EVERGY stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EVERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $1,839,619 of award payments to $EVRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

