EVERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $EVRG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EVERGY ($EVRG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,103,335,785 and earnings of $0.68 per share.

EVERGY Insider Trading Activity

EVERGY insiders have traded $EVRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN E. BRYANT (EVP - CORPORATE INITIATIVES) sold 48,141 shares for an estimated $3,029,551

CHARLES L KING (SVP & CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $150,007

EVERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 392 institutional investors add shares of EVERGY stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EVERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $1,986,361 of award payments to $EVRG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

EVERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVRG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/25/2024

EVERGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVRG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $73.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $74.0 on 11/25/2024

