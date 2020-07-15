Evergy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EVRG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.86, changing hands as high as $63.24 per share. Evergy Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVRG's low point in its 52 week range is $42.0101 per share, with $76.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.80. The EVRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

