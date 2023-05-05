Evergy beats profit estimates on higher retail sales, cost cut measures

May 5 (Reuters) - Evergy Inc EVRG.O beat profit estimates for the first quarter on Friday, as the U.S. electric utility company benefited from lower operating costs and a rise in retail sales.

The company reported adjusted net income of 59 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of 58 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Its electric revenue rose 4.4% to $1.06 billion from a year earlier on strong growth across its residential, commercial and industrial customer segments.

Total revenue came in at $1.30 billion, topping analysts' average estimate of $1.24 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The Kansas-based company also managed to bring down its operating and maintenance costs, largely owing to lower employee benefit expenses due to a reduced headcount.

It also helped offset sharply higher borrowing costs stemming from Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, the company said.

Evergy reaffirmed its adjusted profit forecast of $3.55 to $3.75 per share for the full year.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Saikeerthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

