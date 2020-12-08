Markets
Evergy Appoints David Campbell As President And CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Evergy Inc. (EVRG) said that it has appointed David Campbell as President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the company, effective January 4, 2021.

Campbell succeeds Terry Bassham, who previously announced his intention to retire from the company.

Evergy noted that Bassham will remain its President, CEO and member of the board until Campbell joins the Company.

Campbell, 52, has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vistra Corporation. From 2014-2019, Campbell served as chief executive officer of InfraREIT, Inc., expanding his responsibilities in late 2016 to become chief executive officer of Sharyland Utilities.

Evergy also today reaffirmed its 2020 earnings guidance. As disclosed in its third quarter 2020 earnings results, Evergy narrowed 2020 GAAP earnings per share guidance to the upper end of the range of $2.58 to $2.73 and adjusted earnings per share guidance of $2.95 to $3.10. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.03 per share for fiscal year 2020. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

