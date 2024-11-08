News & Insights

Evergy Announces Major Leadership Changes and Transitions

November 08, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Evergy ( (EVRG) ) has issued an announcement.

Evergy Companies is undergoing significant leadership changes, with Steven P. Busser retiring as Chief Accounting Officer and Matt Gummig stepping in as Interim Controller. Gummig, an experienced Evergy employee, will assume principal accounting responsibilities alongside his current roles. Meanwhile, Kevin E. Bryant will transition to Executive Vice President of Corporate Initiatives before leaving Evergy at the end of 2024. These shifts provide opportunities for new strategic directions within Evergy, intriguing investors and market watchers.

