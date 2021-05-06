Evergy Affirms FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) affirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 and the long-term adjusted earnings annual growth target.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share and long term adjusted earnings growth target of 6 to 8 percent from 2019 through 2024.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.29 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

However, the company raised its earnings guidance to a range of $3.43 to $3.63 from the prior guidance range of $3.14 to $3.34 per share, primarily due to the impact of favorable power marketing margins gained during the February winter weather event, which the Company has excluded from its adjusted earnings.

The company's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.535 per share, payable on June 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 21, 2021.

Further, Evergy announced an interim target to reduce its carbon emissions 70 percent by 2030, relative to 2005 levels.

