Evergreen Utilities & High Income Fund (ERH) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Evergreen Utilities & High Income Fund said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.86 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.25%, the lowest has been 5.44%, and the highest has been 11.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergreen Utilities & High Income Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERH is 0.05%, an increase of 519.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.57% to 964K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bridge Advisory holds 276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 88,102.69% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares, representing an increase of 42.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 58.46% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 49K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 27K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 12.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERH by 87.89% over the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The fund seeks a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income. The Fund allocates its assets between two separate investment strategies, or sleeves. Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates approximately 70% of its total assets to a sleeve that places a focus on common, preferred and convertible preferred stocks of utility companies and approximately 30% of its total assets to a sleeve of U.S. dollar denominated below investment grade (high yield) debt.

