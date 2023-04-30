Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.18%, the lowest has been 7.95%, and the highest has been 15.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergreen Multi-Sector Income Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERC is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 3,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 365K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERC by 7.11% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 271K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERC by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 267K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERC by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 246K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 213K shares, representing an increase of 13.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERC by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment objective.

