Evergreen Marine Corporation (TWSE:2603) Price Target Increased by 11.34% to 216.24

The average one-year price target for Evergreen Marine Corporation (TWSE:2603) has been revised to NT$216.24 / share. This is an increase of 11.34% from the prior estimate of NT$194.21 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$170.69 to a high of NT$336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.33% from the latest reported closing price of NT$187.50 / share.

Evergreen Marine Corporation Maintains 17.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 17.33%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.28% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergreen Marine Corporation. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2603 is 0.31%, an increase of 6.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 132,201K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,650K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,362K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 3.54% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,294K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,749K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 6.22% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 11,290K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,347K shares , representing an increase of 8.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 1.11% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,711K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,612K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 16.59% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 7,878K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,925K shares , representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 35.48% over the last quarter.

