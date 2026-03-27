Evergreen Marine Corporation (TWSE:2603) Price Target Increased by 10.80% to 244.12

The average one-year price target for Evergreen Marine Corporation (TWSE:2603) has been revised to NT$244.12 / share. This is an increase of 10.80% from the prior estimate of NT$220.32 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$191.90 to a high of NT$336.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.45% from the latest reported closing price of NT$201.00 / share.

Evergreen Marine Corporation Maintains 7.88% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 7.88%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.64% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergreen Marine Corporation. This is an decrease of 157 owner(s) or 96.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2603 is 0.59%, an increase of 85.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.56% to 1,893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,374K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 6.37% over the last quarter.

ECOW - Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 244K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing an increase of 47.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 57.76% over the last quarter.

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 192K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PIE - Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 13.48% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Growth Fund Class R6 holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 82.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2603 by 364.43% over the last quarter.

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