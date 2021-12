Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings 0127.HK, a major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande 3333.HK, said on Friday its proposal to be taken private by British Virgin Islands-based Solar Bright Ltd would not proceed.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.