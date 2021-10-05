Evergrande's debt storm batters more Chinese property companies' bonds

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Kaisa Group <1638.HK>, Central China Real Estate 0832.HK and Greenland 600606.SS became the latest property companies to see their bonds battered by uncertainty surrounding debt troubles at China Evergrande 3333.HK.

Frantic selling broke out after mid-sized developer Fantasia Holdings 1777.HK missed a bond payment on Monday. Fantasia had issued a statement last month that it had sufficient working capital and no liquidity issues.

Both Fantasia and Kaisa Group saw their dollar-denominated bonds slump as much as 11 cents XS197354470=1M, <XS220195406=1M> on Tuesday after Fantasia's bonds had been pummelled to below 20 cents on the dollar on Monday following its missed payment.

Others hit by the selling included R&F Holdings subsidiary Easy Tactic XS154574344=1M, Central China Real Estate XS218938752=1M and Greenland Holdings, a company which recently built Sydney's tallest residential town and has plans to do the same in London XS222890985=1M.

China's property sector bonds hammered by debt worrieshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iyxfcU

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold and Jane Merriman)

