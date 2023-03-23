Evergrande's China unit failed to pay interest on certain bonds by March 23

March 23, 2023

BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - Evergrande Real Estate Group Co Ltd, a unit of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, said it failed to pay interest on 4 billion yuan ($586.6 million) bonds due by March 23.

The firm said in a statement late on Thursday that it would actively negotiate with bondholders and jointly resolve debt risks and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of creditors in accordance with the law.

