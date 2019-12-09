Evergrande's $2.7 bln dividend signals China listing delay, likely cash crunch-analysts

Clare Jim
Evergrande Group's record dividend, which is set to bring a $2 billion windfall for its chairman, could signal a delay to a planned domestic listing for the Chinese property firm and a potential cash squeeze, analysts said.

By announcing the dividend now, Evergrande could signal that the listing will not happen any time soon, Lucror Analytics credit analyst Chuanyi Zhou said, as the Chinese securities regulator requires companies to halt paying dividend before it completes a restructuring.

"This could result in a maturity cliff for the company should the strategic investors choose to exercise their options," Zhou said separately in a note, adding that together with the dividend payable, it "could drain the company's liquid resources".

An analyst at a major credit rating agency, who declined to be named because a new house view on Evergrande was yet to be discussed, said the slightly higher-than-expected payout will not affect the developer's cash flow, but a potential 70 billion yuan repurchase of the strategic investors' capital will have an impact.

However, he added Evergrande could communicate with the strategic investors on a new timetable if necessary.

Evergrande said in Wechat comments to Reuters the dividend being paid out was as per existing policy and that the reorganisation was progressing steadily. It said the strategic investors were confident about the company's prospects.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond immediately to an emailed request for comment.

As at the end of June, Evergrande had cash of 206.8 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 7.8249 Hong Kong dollars)

