News & Insights

US Markets
NWTN

Evergrande's $500 mln EV share deal suspended, stock to resume trading

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

October 08, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A share sale plan between China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group 0708.HK, the electric-vehicle arm of embattled property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK and U.S.-listed NWTN NWTN.O has been halted, according to a Hong Kong bourse stock filing on Sunday.

The suspension of the share subscription deal was due to "significant uncertainties" tied to the Evergrande group, the filing by the Chinese firm said.

Previously, Evergrande said investigations had been initiated against the parent company, its founder and senior executives, while the firm's debt restructuring plan has also been derailed.

In an announcement in August, the electric-vehicle subsidiary said it had agreed to issue 6.18 billion new shares to Dubai-based mobility company NWTN for a total consideration of HK$3.89 billion ($496.72 million), implying a subscription price of HK$0.6297 per share.

Trading in shares of the China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, which were suspended on Sept. 28, will resume on Monday, the Sunday filing said.

($1 = 7.8313 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Xie Yu;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Yu.Xie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NWTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.