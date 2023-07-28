Evergrande unit Hengda fails to pay over $40 bln in dues

July 28 (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Friday its unit had failed to repay debts of about 287.47 billion yuan ($40.20 billion) due as of end-June.

Hengda Real Estate Group Co, the developer's flagship onshore unit, has 1,875 pending litigation cases, involving a total amount of about 429.41 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.1517 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

