Evergrande unit Hengda fails to pay over $40 bln in dues

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 28, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

July 28 (Reuters) - Property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said on Friday its unit had failed to repay debts of about 287.47 billion yuan ($40.20 billion) due as of end-June.

Hengda Real Estate Group Co, the developer's flagship onshore unit, has 1,875 pending litigation cases, involving a total amount of about 429.41 billion yuan.

($1 = 7.1517 Chinese yuan renminbi)

