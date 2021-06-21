Evergrande to sell 29.9% stake in Calxon - filing

Contributor
Clare Jim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group will sell over half of its stake in smaller peer Calxon, giving up its control of the company, according to a filing by Calxon on Monday.

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK will sell over half of its stake in smaller peer Calxon 000918.SZ, giving up its control of the company, according to a filing by Calxon on Monday.

Evergrande's unit Kailong, which owns 57.75% in Calxon, will sell 29.9% of the company to Shenzhen Huajian Holding for an undisclosed amount and give up its voting rights, the filing said.

The stake was worth 2.5 billion yuan ($386 million), based on Calxon's Friday closing price.

A source close to the matter said the sale will enhance Evergrande's cashflow, and resolve the issue of owning a controlling stake in a competitor.

Evergrande did not have immediate comment.

Calxon's shares were suspended on Monday. Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped 7.6% in morning trading.

Shares in its units Evergrande Services 6666.HK and Hengten Net 0136.HK also rose 6.7% and 6.2% respectively.

Evergrande and its units have come under pressure due to growing liquidity concerns. Earlier this month, China's most indebted property developer said it was arranging payment for some of its project companies' commercial paper that had not been repaid on time.

($1 = 6.4693 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters