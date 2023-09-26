Evergrande shares set to open down 3.8% amid uncertainty over debt revamp plan

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande were set to extend losses on Wednesday after sources told Reuters that some of its offshore creditors are planning to join a winding-up court petition filed against the embattled developer if it doesn't submit a new debt revamp plan by next month.

Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares 3333.HK were set to open down 3.8% at HK$0.38.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.