Evergrande shares set to open down 3.8% amid uncertainty over debt revamp plan

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

September 26, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Anne Marie Roantree for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande were set to extend losses on Wednesday after sources told Reuters that some of its offshore creditors are planning to join a winding-up court petition filed against the embattled developer if it doesn't submit a new debt revamp plan by next month.

Evergrande's Hong Kong-listed shares 3333.HK were set to open down 3.8% at HK$0.38.

