Evergrande shares halted as concerns mount about developer's prospects

By Scott Murdoch and Ziyi Tang

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK was suspended on Thursday after a report that its chairman had been placed under police watch, as concerns mounted about the cash-strapped developer's future amid growing risks of liquidation.

Trading in the shares of Evergrande and two of its units were suspended on Thursday, a day after Bloomberg reported that its Chairman Hui Ka Yan was taken away by police this month and was being monitored at a designated location.

"It is unclear why Hui is under police surveillance, but it may signal certain negotiations demanded from the government. The latest development has disrupted the hope of restructuring," said Gary Ng, Asia Pacific senior economist at Natixis.

The Bloomberg report said it was not clear why Hui was under surveillance and Reuters could not immediately verify the news. Evergrande and the police authorities have not responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that a major Evergrande offshore creditor group was planning to join a liquidation court petition filed against the developer if it does not submit a new debt revamp plan by the end of October.

Evergrande's problems have raised the prospect of an intervention by the Chinese authorities to manage any impact to the financial system and the broader economy, analysts said.

"They've managed to avoid the 'bottom line' of preventing a systemic crisis caused by one of the developers so far, and will almost certainly intervene further if Evergrande's situation appears likely to lead to contagion," said Christopher Beddor, deputy director of China research at Gavekal Dragonomics.

"But apart from that, their approach.. has often seemed conflicted and at times incoherent, and that continues today."

SUPPORT MEASURES

Evergrande's shares ended down 19% on Wednesday in the Hong Kong market, taking their losses to 81% since the resumption of trading in late August after a 17-month suspension.

Evergrande's latest woes come against the backdrop of Beijing rolling out a raft of measures in the last few weeks, including cutting of existing mortgage rates, to revive the battered property sector.

On Thursday, the finance ministry said China would exempt from taxes urban land used for affordable housing projects starting October. Buyers of such housing, and housing management firms, will also be exempt from stamp duties, the ministry said.

"Still, the overhang of housing inventories in lower-tier cities facing population decline will persist for several years," Saxo Greater China Market Strategist Redmond Wong wrote in a research note.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, Scott Murdoch in Sydney, and Ziyi Tang in Beijing; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill, Shri Navaratnam and Lincoln Feast and Miral Fahmy)

