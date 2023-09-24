News & Insights

Evergrande set to fall 14.6%; company unable to meet rules for new notes issue

September 24, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters

HONG KONG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande 3333.HK were set to fall nearly 15% on Monday after it said it was unable to issue new debt due to an ongoing investigation into one of its subsdiaries, dealing a fresh blow to the embattled developer's restructuring plans.

Evergrande said late on Sunday that due to an investigation into Hengda Real Estate Group, a flagship onshore unit, it was unable to meet the qualifications to issue new notes under its debt restructuring proposal.

Shares of Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in liabilities, were set to open down 14.6% at HK$0.47.

