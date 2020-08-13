Evergrande sells property management unit stake for $3 bln ahead of possible IPO

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said it sold 28% of a property management unit for HK$23.5 billion ($3 billion), bringing in strategic investors ahead of a possible IPO for the unit.

Shares in Evergrande jumped more than 6% in early Friday trade on the news.

The property developer said last month it was considering a spin-off and separate listing for the unit, which is called Mangrove 3 Ltd.

The introduction of strategic investors will enhance the corporate profile of the business and support its growth, it said in a filing late on Thursday.

Fourteen investors bought into the deal, including Chan Hoi Wan, also a major shareholder in Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd 0127.HK, who purchased 5.4% and Huatai International which bought 4.8%.

Sequoia Capital, CITIC Capital and Tencent Holdings 0700.HK also invested, Evergrande said.

The property management unit had a profit of 922.5 million yuan ($133 million) in 2019, nearly four times higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.9492 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

