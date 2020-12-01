Evergrande Property shares set to open higher in Hong Kong debut

Evergrande Property Services shares are set to open at HK$8.84 as the stock makes it debut on Wednesday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marginally higher than the IPO price.

The company, a unit of China's most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, last week raised $1.8 billion, the third-largest IPO in the city in 2020, after pricing its shares at HK$8.8 each.

