Evergrande Property shares set to open higher in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Evergrande Property Services 6666.HK shares are set to open at HK$8.84 as the stock makes it debut on Wednesday on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marginally higher than the IPO price.

The company, a unit of China's most indebted property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, last week raised $1.8 billion, the third-largest IPO in the city in 2020, after pricing its shares at HK$8.8 each.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.