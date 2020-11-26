Evergrande Property Services Hong Kong IPO priced at HK$8.8/ share - sources

Contributor
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Evergrande Property Services Group's initial public offering in Hong Kong has raised HK$14.3 billion ($1.84 billion), with stock sold at $HK8.80, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

HONG KONG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Evergrande Property Services Group's 6666.HK initial public offering in Hong Kong has raised HK$14.3 billion ($1.84 billion), with stock sold at $HK8.80, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Half the funds raised will go to the company with the other half earmarked for its debt-laden parent China Evergrande Group 3333.HK.

The company declined to comment.

($1 = 7.7508 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters