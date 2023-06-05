Evergrande Property Services' annual profit down 46% from fiscal 2020

June 5 (Reuters) - Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd 6666.HK on Monday reported a 46.4% plunge in its fiscal 2022 profit, when compared with fiscal 2020, amid a debt crisis that has hit multiple Chinese property developers.

The property services unit of embattled China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said profit attributable for the year ended Dec. 31 was 1.42 billion yuan ($199.85 million), compared with 2.65 billion yuan in 2020.

($1 = 7.1052 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Clare Jim)

