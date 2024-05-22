News & Insights

Stocks

Evergrande New Energy Faces Repayment Demands

May 22, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (HK:0708) has released an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited has received demands from local authorities to terminate investment agreements and repay approximately RMB1.9 billion in incentives and subsidies due to a failure to meet contractual obligations. These demands could significantly affect the company’s financial position and operations. Consequently, trading of the company’s shares has been suspended since 17 May 2024 and will continue to be halted until further notice.

For further insights into HK:0708 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EVGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.