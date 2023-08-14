Evergrande NEV shares set to open sharply higher after share sale to NWTN

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group 0708.HK(NEV) are set to open 14.7% higher on Tuesday, after the company said it has agreed to sell new shares to U.S.-listed NWTN NWTN.O for $500 million.

After completion of the deal, NWTN, a mobility technology company, will hold about a 27.5% stake in NEV.

($1 = 7.8205 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.