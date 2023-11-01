Evergrande (HKEX:3333) Price Target Decreased by 67.73% to 0.15

The average one-year price target for Evergrande (HKEX:3333) has been revised to 0.15 / share. This is an decrease of 67.73% from the prior estimate of 0.47 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.15 to a high of 0.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.17% from the latest reported closing price of 0.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evergrande. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3333 is 0.01%, a decrease of 41.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.78% to 211,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,775K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,728K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 44,077K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,878K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,835K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

