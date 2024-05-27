Evergrande Group Eyes Potential Asset Sale Amid Suspension

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, has entered into a non-binding term sheet for the potential sale of shares in its indirect subsidiary, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited. The proposed transaction involves selling a majority stake, which is subject to further due diligence, negotiations, and may not necessarily proceed. Concurrently, trading of China Evergrande Group’s shares remains suspended, with further updates to follow.

