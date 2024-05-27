News & Insights

Stocks

Evergrande Group Eyes Potential Asset Sale Amid Suspension

May 27, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Evergrande Group (HK:3333) has released an update.

China Evergrande Group, currently in liquidation, has entered into a non-binding term sheet for the potential sale of shares in its indirect subsidiary, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited. The proposed transaction involves selling a majority stake, which is subject to further due diligence, negotiations, and may not necessarily proceed. Concurrently, trading of China Evergrande Group’s shares remains suspended, with further updates to follow.

For further insights into HK:3333 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EGRNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.