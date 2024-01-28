Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after talks with top creditors break down - WSJ

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Evergrande 3333.HK faces imminent liquidation after its overseas creditors failed to reach an 11th-hour deal this weekend to restructure the sprawling real-estate company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the company and its top creditors kicked off last week over a new plan that would have allowed the company to continue its operations, according to the report.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru)

