Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after talks with top creditors break down - WSJ

January 28, 2024 — 08:07 pm EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Evergrande 3333.HK faces imminent liquidation after its overseas creditors failed to reach an 11th-hour deal this weekend to restructure the sprawling real-estate company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the company and its top creditors kicked off last week over a new plan that would have allowed the company to continue its operations, according to the report.

