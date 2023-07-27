News & Insights

Evergrande EV unit shares set to trade lower after a 16-month halt

Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

July 27, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group 0708.HK are set to open 68.4% lower on Friday as trading resumes after the stock was suspended since April 1, 2022.

Shares of the NEV unit of the embattled property developer, China Evergrande Group, were halted from trading pending the release of its 2021 and 2022 financial results.

Evergrande NEV reported on Wednesday a combined net loss of 71.12 billion yuan ($9.95 billion) for 2021 and 2022 in its long overdue financial results.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.