Evergrande EV unit shares set to trade lower after a 16-month halt

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group 0708.HK are set to open 68.4% lower on Friday as trading resumes after the stock was suspended since April 1, 2022.

Shares of the NEV unit of the embattled property developer, China Evergrande Group, were halted from trading pending the release of its 2021 and 2022 financial results.

Evergrande NEV reported on Wednesday a combined net loss of 71.12 billion yuan ($9.95 billion) for 2021 and 2022 in its long overdue financial results.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

