Evergrande crisis deepens as lender seizes headquarters - FT

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Sept 8 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK Hong Kong headquarters has been seized by a lender after the struggling Chinese property developer defaulted on a loan and twice failed to sell the building, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

