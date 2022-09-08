Evergrande crisis deepens as lender seizes headquarters - FT
China Evergrande Group's Hong Kong headquarters has been seized by a lender after the struggling Chinese property developer defaulted on a loan and twice failed to sell the building, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru) ((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;)) nFWN30E1IR
Sept 8 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's 3333.HK Hong Kong headquarters has been seized by a lender after the struggling Chinese property developer defaulted on a loan and twice failed to sell the building, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru)
((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.