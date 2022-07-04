Evergrande canvassing creditors' support against winding-up petition -source

By Xie Yu and Clare Jim

HONG KONG, July 4 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK is reaching out to its offshore creditors for their support to fight a lawsuit in a Hong Kong court aimed at liquidating the embattled property developer, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Evergrande, which is deemed to be in default on its nearly $23 billion of offshore debt and is working on a debt restructuring plan, aims to submit the backing of creditors as part of the evidence to the court ahead of the first hearing on the winding-up petition on Aug. 31, the person said.

Last week, Top Shine Global Ltd, an investor in Evergrande unit Fangchebao, said it had filed a winding-up petition against the developer as it had not honoured a pact to repurchase shares from Top Shine in Fangchebao.

A successful outcome of the petition could impact the developer's debt restructuring plan by diminishing the value of the overseas assets that are central to the interests of offshore creditors.

The developer was not considering an out-of-court settlement with Top Shine at the moment, the source said.

Evergrande declined to comment. Top Shine could not be immediately reached for comment.

The person declined to be named as the deliberations on the firm's restructuring process are confidential.

