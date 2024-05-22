EverGen to Discuss Q1 2024 Financial Results

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSE:EVGN) has released an update.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. has announced it will release its first quarter financial results for 2024 on May 28, 2024, followed by a conference call for updates and discussions the next day. The call will be led by CEO Mischa Zajtmann and CFO Sean Hennessy. EverGen is known for its role in developing renewable energy infrastructure and contributing to sustainable practices in North America.

