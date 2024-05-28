EverGen Infrastructure Sees Record Q1 Revenue Growth

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSE:EVGN) has released an update.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. reports a significant uptick in Q1 2024, with revenues soaring by 92% to $3.2 million, attributed to a surge in renewable natural gas production following the successful completion of the Fraser Valley Biogas project. Despite the revenue increase, the company faced a net loss of $1.3 million, a 33% rise from the previous year, although adjusted EBITDA improved to $0.7 million from practically zero.

