Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE delivered fourth-quarter 2019 operating net income per share of $3.20, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35%. The bottom line came in against the year-ago loss of $5.89 per share.



Both its reinsurance and insurance businesses witnessed growth in the reported quarter.



Operational Update



Everest Re’s total operating revenues of $2.1 billion increased 8.3% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



Gross written premiums improved 7% year over year to $2.4 billion. The company’s worldwide reinsurance premiums increased 4% year over year. Direct insurance premiums surged 30% to $758.7 million.



Net investment income came in at $146.1 million in the quarter under review, up 4.2% year over year.



Total claims and expenses declined 20.1% to $1.9 billion, mainly on the back of lower incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, and interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense.



Combined ratio contracted 3260 basis points to 101.5%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote

Financial Update



Everest Re exited the quarter with total investments and cash worth $20.7 billion, up 12.6% from the 2018-end level. Shareholder equity at the end of the reported quarter increased 16.2% from the figure at 2018 end to $9.1 billion.



Annualized net income return on equity was 12% in 2019.



Everest Re’s cash flow from operations was $1.9 billion in 2019, up from the recorded 2018-level of $610.1 million.



The company bought back shares worth $24.6 million in 2019. The company still has 1.3 million shares remaining under its authorization.



Full-Year Update



For the full year, gross written premiums were $9.1 billion, up 8% year over year. For 2019, Everest Re delivered operating income of $21.34 per share, skyrocketing 358.9% year over year.



Zacks Rank



Everest Re currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Insurers



Among other players from the insurance industry, having reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and RLI Corp. RLI beat estimates while that of Principal Financial PFG matched the mark.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.