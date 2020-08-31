Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Dividends
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that RE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $221.67, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RE was $221.67, representing a -24.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $294.31 and a 40.9% increase over the 52 week low of $157.32.

RE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.06. Zacks Investment Research reports RE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.52%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

