Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that RE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $268.4, the dividend yield is 2.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RE was $268.4, representing a -7.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $289.68 and a 28.04% increase over the 52 week low of $209.63.

RE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). RE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $25.18. Zacks Investment Research reports RE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 273.32%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the re Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPVM with an increase of 3.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RE at 1.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.