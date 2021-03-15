Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RE was $252.82, representing a -0.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $254.17 and a 60.7% increase over the 52 week low of $157.32.

RE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). RE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.84. Zacks Investment Research reports RE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 232.08%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

