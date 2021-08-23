Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2021

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $271.94, the dividend yield is 2.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RE was $271.94, representing a -3.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $281.27 and a 40.88% increase over the 52 week low of $193.03.

RE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). RE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $33.13. Zacks Investment Research reports RE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 346.2%, compared to an industry average of 17.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (RE)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (RE)

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (RE)

First Trust VL Dividend (RE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FVD with an increase of 8.4% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of RE at 2.66%.

