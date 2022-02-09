Everest Re Group, Ltd. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE):

Earnings: $430.7 million in Q4 vs. $63.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $10.94 in Q4 vs. $1.59 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $359.22 million or $9.12 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.12 billion in Q4 vs. $2.76 billion in the same period last year.

