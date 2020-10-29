Everest Re Group, Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $243.04 million, or $6.07 per share. This compares with $104.40 million, or $2.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $96.99 million or $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.9% to $2.61 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $96.99 Mln. vs. $138.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.42 vs. $3.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.