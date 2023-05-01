News & Insights

Markets
RE

Everest Re Group, Ltd. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

May 01, 2023 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $365 million, or $9.31 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $7.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $443 million or $11.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $12.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $3.29 billion from $2.90 billion last year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $365 Mln. vs. $298 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $9.31 vs. $7.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $12.51 -Revenue (Q1): $3.29 Bln vs. $2.90 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.