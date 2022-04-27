Everest Re Group, Ltd. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $297.75 million, or $7.56 per share. This compares with $341.86 million, or $8.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $405.78 million or $10.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.90 billion from $2.74 billion last year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $297.75 Mln. vs. $341.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.56 vs. $8.52 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.

