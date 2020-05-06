Everest Re Group, Ltd. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $16.61 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $354.55 million, or $8.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $164.37 million or $4.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.98 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $164.37 Mln. vs. $282.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.03 vs. $6.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.61 -Revenue (Q1): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

