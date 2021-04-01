Markets
Everest Re Group Achieves #107 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Micron Technology

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) has taken over the #107 spot from Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Everest Re Group Ltd versus Micron Technology Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (RE plotted in blue; MU plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RE vs. MU:

MU,MMC Relative Performance Chart

RE is currently trading up about 1.3%, while MU is up about 5.2% midday Thursday.

