Everest Re Announces Extension Of Juan Andrade's Employment Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE), a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, announced the extension of President and CEO Juan Andrade's employment agreement through the end of 2023 with automatic annual extensions following this term. The Board stated that it has the utmost confidence in Juan's ability to lead Everest through its next phase of evolution and success.

"In the past 24 months as Everest's CEO, Juan has made exceptional progress positioning the company for long-term profitable growth," said Joseph Taranto, Everest Chairman.

RE

